Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $317,000 Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 310,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFO opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.