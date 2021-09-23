Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 672 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $100.45.

