Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,308,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

