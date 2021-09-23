Cash Tech Tops 24-Hour Volume of $575.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $125,373.67 and approximately $575.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00134890 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

