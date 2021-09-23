Caspian Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,367.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $16,367.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00135361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

