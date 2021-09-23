Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 167.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $265,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,801 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

