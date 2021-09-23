Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

