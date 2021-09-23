Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average of $221.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

