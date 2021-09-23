Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celestica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 374.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 127,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Celestica by 69.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 56.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 592,617 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.