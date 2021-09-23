Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.