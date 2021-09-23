Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 20,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.