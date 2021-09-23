Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 345,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,430. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$12.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.49.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

