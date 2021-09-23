Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLLNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CLLNY opened at $33.79 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

