Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Celo has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00016579 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $425.24 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00073208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00114470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00165781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,675.95 or 0.99909321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.75 or 0.06983444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00781957 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

