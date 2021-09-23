Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

