CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $25.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,395,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

