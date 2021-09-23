Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Down 0.4%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

