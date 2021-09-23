CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CEVA also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.07, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. CEVA has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.