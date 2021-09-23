Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 95,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 345,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,189 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $298.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.20 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

