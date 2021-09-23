Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. On average, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

