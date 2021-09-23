Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 765,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

CQP stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

