Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. 27,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 81,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 59.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.77%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

