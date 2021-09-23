Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier Buys 2,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

