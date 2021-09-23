Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,935.04 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,855.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,588.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

