Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,956.69

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,956.69 and last traded at $1,956.69, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,935.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,855.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,588.48. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

