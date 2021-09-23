Christopher Wilks Sells 120,000 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Christopher Wilks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.15 ($30.11), for a total value of A$5,058,000.00 ($3,612,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.32%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

