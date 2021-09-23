CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BEP.UN. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.11.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 billion and a PE ratio of -44.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.92 and a 12 month high of C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

