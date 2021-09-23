CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.92.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$807.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.34. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.5300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.