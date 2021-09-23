Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,788,769 shares of company stock worth $136,984,635 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.