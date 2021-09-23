Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $118.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

