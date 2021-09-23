Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after buying an additional 142,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.