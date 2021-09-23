Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 324 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NYSE:BC opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

