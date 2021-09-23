Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 337 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Solar were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

