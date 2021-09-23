Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Up to $70.59

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.59, but opened at $73.22. Citi Trends shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 1,279 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 336.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.