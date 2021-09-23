Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,480 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Altice USA stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

