Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.42% of CorePoint Lodging worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CPLG opened at $15.06 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $880.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.