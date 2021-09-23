Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $136,749,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 346.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,183 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 853,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,723,080. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

