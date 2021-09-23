Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,065 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $241.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

