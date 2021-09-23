Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,466 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Trex by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TREX opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

