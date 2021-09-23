Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,674 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

