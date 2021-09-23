Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 145,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

