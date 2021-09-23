Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,077 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 134,614 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $132,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after buying an additional 104,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $329,247,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $109.04 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

