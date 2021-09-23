Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,494 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

