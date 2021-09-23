Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by CJS Securities

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE:CLH opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.6% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 165.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

