Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,460 shares of company stock worth $87,359,400 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $136.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.37 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

