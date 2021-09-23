Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 0.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,460 shares of company stock worth $87,359,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

