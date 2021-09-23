Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Cohen & Steers worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

