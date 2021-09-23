Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) shares were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 2,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

