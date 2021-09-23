Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $711.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

