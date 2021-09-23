Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Shares of FTNT opened at $301.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.66 and a 200 day moving average of $240.56. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

